SAN ANTONIO (KSEE) — The DeLorean Motor Company has released a first look at its brand new electric vehicle.

The company, best known for the DeLorean vehicle popularized in the 1985 film “Back to the Future,” released details on its new EV. Dubbed the Alpha5, the DeLorean has maintained the 80s version’s iconic gull-wing doors, if not its stainless steel exterior.

Photos provided by DeLorean Motor Company

The new images show off two of Alpha5’s exterior colors. In a news release, the company estimates that the electric vehicle will have a range of more than 300 miles, a 100+kWh battery, and “electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph,” meaning that getting up to 88 mph shouldn’t be a problem.

In fact, the company predicts that the new Alpha5 EV should hit 88 mph in 4.35 seconds, quite a bit faster than Marty McFly’s version.

“The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean,” said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company. “There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future…I think we did both with the Alpha5.”

Photos provided by DeLorean Motor Company

The prototype comes nearly 40 years after production ended on the original DeLorean in December 1982. In 2015, it was estimated that approximately 6,500 original DeLorean vehicles were still on the road.

The original DeLorean retailed for $29,825 in 1982. Price details for the new Alpha5 DeLorean have not yet been released.

The vehicle will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, an annual automotive event in Pebble Beach, California.