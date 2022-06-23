GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items.

In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that could total up to 10+ years in prison. On June 20 around 7 a.m. deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a theft that happened at Walmart.

An employee told authorities that Gonzalez was using a pizza cutter when scanning items. He allegedly had the cutter in his hand and would scan the cutter instead of the items.

The items included:

65″ LG TV – $528

TV console – $158

Vehicle/auto starter – $64.15

The total of the stolen items was $750.15. When the surveillance video was viewed, authorities saw Gonzales ‘cupping’ an item in his left hand and intentionally scanning that instead of the actual item.

Gonzalez was reportedly still in the parking lot and when authorities contacted him he said he thought he scanned everything. He also told authorities that he had a pistol on his right hip.

The gun was a Ruger 9mm and described as completely concealed. Gonzalez said he had a Concealed Carry Permit through the state of New Jersey. Wisconsin reportedly does not recognize other states’ CCW permits.

Gonzalez had a previous felony in New Jersey which was Theft by Deception and Identity Crime – Impersonation. He is facing the following charges:

Retail Theft Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of a Firearm by Outstate Felon Felony Up to ten years in prison

Carrying a Concealed Weapon Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Gonzalez was scheduled to appear for his initial appearance on June 21 at 2 p.m. He was reportedly released on a $10,000 signature bond on June 21.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.