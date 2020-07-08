Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, July 8, 2020, challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they take classes entirely online this fall. Some institutions, including Harvard, have announced that all instruction will be offered remotely in the fall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) – Colleges and universities are pushing back against the Trump administration’s decision to make international students leave the country if they plan on taking classes entirely online this fall.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit seeking to block the rule Wednesday, and other universities are promising to work with students to keep them in the country. The Trump administration says the directive will allow for proper social distancing on campuses.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer if their schools operate entirely online.

