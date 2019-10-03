Harvey Weinstein loses his bid to move rape case out of New York

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. Weinstein’s lawyers want the trial over the sexual assault case against the disgraced movie mogul moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity. An appeals court could rule on the request as early as Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has lost a longshot bid to move his sexual assault trial out of New York City.

A state appellate panel rejected the request Thursday. It dismissed the movie mogul’s concerns he wouldn’t get a fair trial in the world’s media capital.



The five-judge panel issued the decision after reading submissions from Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors. The panel didn’t give a reason for the decision.



Weinstein is due to stand trial in Manhattan in January on charges he raped a woman in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.



The 67-year-old producer has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual.



Weinstein’s lawyers didn’t immediately comment on Thursday’s ruling. Prosecutors declined to comment.