Hearing reset as Sherra Wright asks judge to throw out guilty plea

Sherra Wright sits in front of Lorenzen Wright’s family in a Memphis courtroom after pleading guilty to charges related to his death Thursday, July 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright was set for a hearing in a Memphis court Tuesday seeking to have her guilty plea overturned in the 2010 murder of her ex-husband, NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

However, the hearing will be reset after Wright’s lawyer could not be reached.

Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder in July 2019, but she has filed a petition for relief of conviction or sentence claiming, among other reasons, that the confession was coerced and that she did not have effective counsel.

She asked Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee to hold an evidentiary hearing on her petition.

That hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 but it was rescheduled by her attorney and Coffee for July 6.

Wright was not expected to be in court in person Tuesday. Her attorney has not put in a request to have her transferred from prison in Nashville, where she is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Billy Ray Turner, Wright’s alleged accomplice, is expected to go on trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy charges Jan. 31. He has pleaded not guilty.

For our full coverage of this case, click here.