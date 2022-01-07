Heated argument over crock pot lands Louisiana woman behind bars for aggravated assault

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 7, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Orange Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised that 30-year-old Jamica Marquesa Chisley struck the victim several times during a heated argument over a crock pot.

The victim also advised officers that Chisley armed herself with a screw driver, swinging the screw driver at the victim. According to the victim, Chisley took the screw driver and put a hole in the victim’s air mattress. Officers observed a red cut on the victim’s neck and a hole in the air mattress.

Chisley admitted to having an argument with the victim, but denied touching the victim. A witness at the scene advised officers that they observed Chisley battering the victim.

Chisley was placed under arrest and refused providing her name to officers. She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with the following offenses: