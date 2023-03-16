INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – More than 40,000 heated blankets are being recalled over the risk of people being burned while using them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Sunbeam® Queen Size Heated Blankets. The blankets were sold on Amazon and in small independent stores nationwide from September 2022 through January 2023.

The recalled blankets have model number 32810027 printed on the wash label. They were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colors: beige, ivory, light green, dark blue, light blue, burgundy, dark gray, light gray and gray violet.

Photo//CPSC Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because the recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, the company received 13 reports of the blankets overheating. No injuries have been reported as of the time of the recall posting.

Anyone with the recalled blankets should stop using them and contact Star Elite for a full refund. In order to get the refund, customers must cut the power cord and mark an X with a permanent marker on the wash label.

Anyone with questions can visit the recall site at www.productrecall.sunbeamhome.com or contact Star Elite toll-free at 877-383-6399 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.