Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbed to $550 million this week.
Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and PB 14.
If you didn’t win, there’s still another chance to get rich with the Mega Millions.
The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday. Good Luck!
