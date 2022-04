LENEXA, Kan. (BRPROUD) – Want free Twinkies?

National Twinkies Day is April 6 and Hostess is offering Twinkies loves a special treat. Anyone who uses the code FREETWINKIES22 at checkout on the Gopuff app has the chance to get a free two-count package of Twinkies.

There is a limit of one two-count package per Gopuff account, and this offer is subject to local availability.

