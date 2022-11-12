STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis.
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the Italy’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta from the south.
Exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.”
Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
List compiled by Stacker.
Here are the highest rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse from lowest to highest.
29. Mona Lisa’s Ristorante
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5)
- Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 329 Fay Rd Corner of Fay Rd & Salisbury Rd, Syracuse, NY 13219-1611
28. Spaghetti Warehouse
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5)
- Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 689 N Clinton St Ste 4, Syracuse, NY 13204-1449
27. Dolce Vita
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 907 E Genesee St 907 E Genesee St, 13210-1701, Syracuse, Finger Lakes, New York, Syracuse, NY 13210-1701
26. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3147 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1201
25. Luigi’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1524 Valley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13207-2647
24. Strada Mia 313
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 313 N Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204-2201
23. Twin Trees Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1100 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
22. Twin Trees Too
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1029 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
21. Tony’s Family Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3004 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-2419
20. Angotti’s Family Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 725 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203-2901
19. Varsity Coffee Shop
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715
18. Frankie’s Piccolo Bistro
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 656 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2509
17. Delmonico’s Italian Steak
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2950 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1431
16. Nino’s Italian Bakery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1421 Lodi St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2633
15. Di Lauro’s Bakery & Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 502 E Division St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2632
14. Johnny Mac’s Pizzeria & Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 894 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1316
13. Gee Gee’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2708 Court St, Syracuse, NY 13208-3235
12. Paladino’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212
11. Grimaldi’s Luna Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6430 Yorktown Cir, DeWitt, NY 13057-1245
10. Santangelo’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 673 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, Salina, NY 13088-6032
9. Pastabilities
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fusion
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1239
8. A Mano Kitchen & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 344 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2008
7. Sorrento’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3770 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212-3830
6. Attilio’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 770 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203-2117
5. Pronto Joey’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6594 Thompson Rd Upstairs, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307
4. Francesca’s Cucina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 545 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2530
3. Joey’s Classic Italian Dining
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6594 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307
2. Apizza Regionale
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 260 W Genesee St Corner of West Genesee & Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202-1020
1. Columbus Baking Co
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (446 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 502 Pearl St, Syracuse, NY 13203-1702