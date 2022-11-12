STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis.

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the Italy’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta from the south.

Exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.”

Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

List compiled by Stacker.

Here are the highest rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse from lowest to highest.

29. Mona Lisa’s Ristorante

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5)

Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 329 Fay Rd Corner of Fay Rd & Salisbury Rd, Syracuse, NY 13219-1611

28. Spaghetti Warehouse

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5)

Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 689 N Clinton St Ste 4, Syracuse, NY 13204-1449

27. Dolce Vita

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 907 E Genesee St 907 E Genesee St, 13210-1701, Syracuse, Finger Lakes, New York, Syracuse, NY 13210-1701

26. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3147 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1201

25. Luigi’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1524 Valley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13207-2647

24. Strada Mia 313

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 313 N Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204-2201

23. Twin Trees Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1100 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204

22. Twin Trees Too

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1029 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204

21. Tony’s Family Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3004 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-2419

20. Angotti’s Family Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 725 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203-2901

19. Varsity Coffee Shop

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715

18. Frankie’s Piccolo Bistro

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 656 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2509

17. Delmonico’s Italian Steak

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2950 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1431

16. Nino’s Italian Bakery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

Price: $

Address: 1421 Lodi St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2633

15. Di Lauro’s Bakery & Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $

Address: 502 E Division St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2632

14. Johnny Mac’s Pizzeria & Deli

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: 894 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1316

13. Gee Gee’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2708 Court St, Syracuse, NY 13208-3235

12. Paladino’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212

11. Grimaldi’s Luna Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6430 Yorktown Cir, DeWitt, NY 13057-1245

10. Santangelo’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 673 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, Salina, NY 13088-6032

9. Pastabilities

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,248 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Fusion

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1239

8. A Mano Kitchen & Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 344 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2008

7. Sorrento’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3770 Brewerton Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212-3830

6. Attilio’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 770 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203-2117

5. Pronto Joey’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6594 Thompson Rd Upstairs, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307

4. Francesca’s Cucina

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 545 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2530

3. Joey’s Classic Italian Dining

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6594 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307

2. Apizza Regionale

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 260 W Genesee St Corner of West Genesee & Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202-1020

1. Columbus Baking Co