Hilton lays off 22% of its corporate staff

(CNN Business)-Hilton Hotels is laying off 2,100 employees, or roughly 22% of its corporate workforce, as the lingering effects of coronavirus continue to depress demand for leisure and corporate travel.

The hotel chain is also extending the existing furloughs for many of its corporate staff for an additional 90 days. Hilton (HLT) announced the initial furloughs, as well as temporary pay cuts for executives, in late March.

“Never in Hilton’s 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that brings travel to a virtual standstill,” CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a press release, adding he was “devastated” by the decision.