Holyoke firefighter injured at old Mt. Tom Ski Resort fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Holyoke firefighter has been injured after a fire at the Mt. Tom Ski Area Sunday evening.

According to Holyoke Fire Lieutenant Michael Boucher, firefighters were called to the old ski resort around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when hikers reported a fire at the main ski lodge.

One firefighter was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of the firefighter’s injuries.









photo courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department

Boucher said the fire was challenging due to there being no water supply at the old ski resort. Crews had to shuttle engines back and forth from down the mountain to fire hydrants to bring water to the ski lodge.

Crews never entered the lodge because of the unsafe conditions. Boucher said firefighters were still at the fire as of 8 p.m. and they will likely remain there for most of Sunday evening.

The Holyoke Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

