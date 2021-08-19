Homeland Security to host annual hiring fair Aug. 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will host its annual hiring fair on Tuesday, August 31.

The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The webinar is free and will provide students and recent grads the opportunity to learn about DHS careers and the federal hiring and application process. To register for the webinar click here.

The following DHS components and offices will participate in this year’s webinar:

  • United States Secret Service (USSS)
  • Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
  • Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
  • United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
  • Intelligence and Analysis (I&A)
  • Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC)
  • Federal Protection Service (FPS)
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
  • Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

