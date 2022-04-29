HOUSTON (CW39) — A major ramp closure is coming this weekend that will last two years. Starting Friday, April 29, at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 SW Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound.

As an alternative, traffic will take the Fountain View Dr exit, u-turn to get onto the I-69 northound mainlanes to I-610 southbound.

In addition to this long-term closure, there will be short term closures lasting throughout the weekend of April 29-May 2. This includes the southbound I-69 ramp to go north on I-610. Simply put, the entire southbound interchange ramp between 69/610 will be closed this weekend. There will also be main lanes, entrance ramp, and exit ramp closures as well.

The time frame for the short term closures begins Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 5 a.m. All timing of these closures are subject to change. Make sure to follow @hannahtrippett on Twitter for the latest info.

Here is a brief look at construction in the area.

More about this Thursday morning on NO WAIT WEATHER & TRAFFIC on CW39 Houston with traffic expert Hannah Trippett.