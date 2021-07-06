How to tell if a call from Amazon is a scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With many people shopping online, scammers are looking to take advantage of them. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received reports of scammers posing as Amazon employees, claiming to need information about their account or that something is wrong with an order.
The scammers ask for either your credit card or account login information. The BBB stated the scammers will sometimes request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.
According to the BBB, the scammers are spoofing other organizations’ phone numbers, including the BBB’s number.
Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot the scam:
- Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.
- Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.
- Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.
- Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.
- Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.