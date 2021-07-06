How to tell if a call from Amazon is a scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With many people shopping online, scammers are looking to take advantage of them. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received reports of scammers posing as Amazon employees, claiming to need information about their account or that something is wrong with an order.

The scammers ask for either your credit card or account login information. The BBB stated the scammers will sometimes request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.

According to the BBB, the scammers are spoofing other organizations’ phone numbers, including the BBB’s number.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot the scam: