(NEXSTAR) — Hyundai Motor America is recalling about 37,997 Hyundai Elantra HEVs over a software bug that could result in unintended acceleration, increasing risk of a crash. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, although the software issue can occur after release of the brake pedal, drivers should know service brake functionality is “unaffected” and they are working properly.

The affected vehicles are:

2021-23 Hyundai Elantra HEV

Four-door

Hybrid-electric light vehicles

Production dates of Dec. 15, 2020 through July 29, 2023

Hyundai says these vehicles’ motor control unit (MCU) software may accidentally trigger a “slow, unintended acceleration.” The company says that despite this, owners can continue driving the vehicles and that owners will receive instructions in the mail by Oct. 17, detailing how and when to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer for MCU updating at no cost.

Hyundai says even vehicles that are no longer covered under warranty will be fixed at no cost. Additionally, Hyundai says it will reimburse owners for out-of-pocket expenses incurred as a result of getting the vehicle fixed, as outlined in a reimbursement plan.

Hyundai says updated MCUs with improved software began going into new vehicles starting August 10. For further questions or concerns, you can contact Hyundai Motor America at (800) 633-5151 or visit Hyundai Recalls.

Earlier this month, Hyundai also announced a recall on some 2024 Hyundai Elantras due to concerns that the vehicles’ electric oil pumps could overheat and catch fire. The company advised owners to park vehicles outside until necessary fixes were made.