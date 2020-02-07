Hyundai recalls cars for problem that can cause engine fires

DETROIT (AP) – Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer. That could cause an electrical short and possibly set the engine ablaze.

The recall is another in a series of problems that the South Korean automaker and its related company Kia have had with engine fires during the past few years. Past problems have triggered an investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The latest recall covers certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles. It s to start on April 3.