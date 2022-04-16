Ruidoso NM (KTSM) – On Tuesday April 12, coworkers and roommates Sidney Binson and Nathan Grumbles got sent home from work due to strong winds in Ruidoso.

Shortly after they arrived, the two smelled smoke, and within minuets had to evacuate their home as the McBride fire started.

“You could the roar in the background and then probably about 10 minuets later here comes the ashes and that’s when I said we gotta go,” said Sidney Benson.

Binson and Sidney say they ran to knock on all their neighbors doors and then watched their home burn from a hill.

“We could see fire heat, ashes,” said Nathan Grumbles, Benson’s roommate.

While roads were still blocked off, the two said they were able to get in on foot to see the damage more closely.

“I got to see all of it, it looks crazy it’s bad, nothings there almost everything’s leveled to the ground it’s heartbreaking to see,” said Nathan Grumbles.

Over 200 structures have been lost in the fire, all filled with more than just furniture and housewares. For many, the fire took those individual precious items.

For Binson, he lost something really special to him that was in his home.

“For one, I lost my moms ashes.” said Benson.

The two now say they are staying in a motel, as the McBride fire continues to burn, consuming over 6,000 acers and countless, cherished items.

GoFundMe’s have been set up for Sidney and Nathan.

