Illinois sheriff’s office goes viral after heartwarming social media post

CARLYLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A police department in Central Illinois is going viral after sharing a heartwarming post about a child who was taken into protective custody.

The sheriff’s office shared that a correctional officer spent her own money for the child on diapers, a stuffed animal, and clean clothing.

The department said staff took care of the child for over six hours until a family member was able to take over custody.

Pictured is Detective McClaren watching cartoons with the sleeping child. The photo has over 7,500 shares on Facebook.

