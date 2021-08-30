Indiana student killed in hit-and-run while trying to board school bus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana student was struck and killed while attempting to board a school bus early Monday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal hit-and-run happened around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

Police say witnesses reported that the Columbus East High School student was trying to board a stopped school bus when they were struck by a passenger car. The driver of the car then fled the scene but was later taken into custody by officers after a witness followed the fleeing vehicle, police said.

The student was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, where they died, police said.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani (Credit: Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, 25, of Columbus, Indiana, was identified by police as the driver of the vehicle that hit the student.

Subramani is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Level 4 felony, and passing a stopped school bus with arms extended causing death, a Level 5 felony.

Police say Subramani disregarded the extended stop arms of the school bus and struck the student, who was crossing the street.

The student’s name has not yet been released by the police.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” said Major Chris Lane with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”