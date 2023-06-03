(KTLA) — An influencer from Orange County, California, is in a medically induced coma and fighting for her life after suffering an aneurysm while she was nine months pregnant.

Jackie Miller James, a popular digital creator with nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, was just one week away from her due date when she suffered an aneurysm rupture that led to severe brain bleeding and injury.

After being found by her husband Austin, Jackie was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery at the same time.

The new mom was still in a coma when she met her baby for the first time. (GoFundMe/Natalie Miller)

The couple’s baby girl remained in the NICU for 12 days after her birth and is now being treated in the ICU along with her mother.

“Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures,” a GoFundMe set up to help pay for medical bills and other outside costs associated with long-term recovery said. “Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months.”

The new mom was still in a coma when she met her baby for the first time.