Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

Insurance telemarketers fined $225M for a billion robocalls

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers.

The Federal Communications Commission said two men in Texas, through their companies, made the calls that purported to sell products from major insurers but actually worked on behalf of other companies.

State attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas also sued the two men and their companies in federal court in Texas for violating the federal law governing telemarketing, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories