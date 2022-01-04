“It was a pad”: Traffic stop lands Louisiana woman in jail for drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 1:19 PM, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a stop sign on Stella Street. Once officers made contact with occupants of the vehicle, they smelled marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

After officers noticed that the occupants were acting extremely nervous and hearing the occupants mention they needed to leave in a hurry, officers advised them of their Miranda Rights. According to officers, they made contact with 26-year-old Savannah Sunshine Labor in the passenger seat.

During a consensual search on Labor, officers felt Labor concealing something inside of her pants between her legs. Initially, Labor advised officers that “it was a pad”, but then confessed it was a couple of Xanax pills. Labor then grabbed a pink zebra coin purse from her underwear, and handed it to officers.

Once officers opened the coin purse, they located two marijuana nuggets in a clear plastic bag. Officers also located a round clear container with a blue lid containing the following:

Two White pills labeled M52310/325/Acetaminophen/Oxycodone/Percocet

Two round White pills labeled C2/Clonzepam 2mg

One round White pill labeled 241/1 Watson/Lorazepam 1mg

One round Blue pill labeled R/031/Alprazolam 1 mg

One broken piece of a rectangular pill labeled GG249/Alprazolam 2 mg

Labor was cooperative and was able to identify each pill in her possession. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Labor was charged with six counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.