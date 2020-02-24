Severe Weather Tools

It’s sweet and savory, but would you eat it? KFC’s Chicken & Donut Sandwich

National

On First Bite with Brendan, we review the new KFC sandwich

by: Brendan Reynolds

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is now offering doughnuts along with their signature recipe.

For a limited time only, the fried chicken chain will offer a sandwich in which doughnuts are in place for the buns; and for those less adventurous, the doughnuts can be offered on the side of a chicken basket.

KFC tested the sweet and salty combo back in 2019 at around 40 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia.

