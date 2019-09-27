JSU to Hollywood: Celebrity hairstylist JStayReady talks humble beginnings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Celebrity hairstylist JStayReady called in via Facetime to talk exclusively to 12 New DeAngelo Marquise about his humble beginnings until now.

J, who is from San Antonio Texas, discovered his passion while attending Jackson State University.

He started doing hair for the first time at Jackson State University.

He was not planning to do hair. He was there to get his degree so he could later join cooperate America.

J says God had other plans for him which resulted in doing hair on campus.

He would do sew-ins for the ladies on campus wherever he could, whether it was in the library, dorms, or on the plaza.

“Anywhere I could plug up a flat iron, I was doing somebody’s hair,” said J.

Even though J is known for making wigs, he did not start making them until his friend Kelly, with cancer at the time, started losing her hair while going through chemo.

He says she was diagnosed with cancer their sophomore year out of the blue.

The two of them tried to figure out a solution for her by getting wigs from the beauty supply stores, but it did not work out for them. So J decided to make it his mission to learn how to create wigs.

He told her, “Friend I got you, I am going to figure this out.”

After he told his friend Kelly those words, he hopped on Youtube and learned how to make wigs by watching hair tutorials.

“I learned by watching over 200 videos.”

Kelly fell in love with the wigs J created for her, and so did the rest of the campus.

“People started seeing my work on her and things kinda just blew up.”

J would post his day to day life Instagram which consisted of school and hair. He was soon discovered by reality tv star Quad Webb.

He says Quad Webb from the reality tv show Married to Medicine is his first celebrity client.

“Quad sent a DM. She was like I am getting ready to start the second season of Married Medicine and want you to come to Atlanta so you can do my hair.”

Without hesitation, J accepted the offer. He would drive from JSU to Atlanta every weekend to do Quad’s hair.

Then, Quad started giving his contact information out to others which lead him to book more projects.

J now has a star-studded celebrity clientele such as Cardi B, Naomi Campbell, ‪Normani‬, Tia Mowry, Niecy Nash, Sherri Shepherd, Saweetie, and more.

His work has been seen on the cast members of hit television shows including Netflix’s “Dear White People”, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Married To Medicine”, VH1’s “Basketball Wives” and the complete “Love & Hip Hop” Franchise. He has worked on national campaigns for GAP, FootLocker, Ciroc Vodka, and landed major publications in Paper Magazine, Vogue, Elle Magazine, Hype Hair, and People Magazine.

Stay tuned to learn how JStayReady and Normani came up with her Motivation music video look.