Judge blocks Michigan’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes

NEENAH, Wis. – Wisconsin deputies and an FBI special agent arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly walked from Indiana to Wisconsin to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to a Justice Department news release.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, a former Wisconsin resident now living in Whitestown, Indiana, was charged Thursday with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. If convicted, Jenkins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.