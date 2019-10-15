1  of  2
Judge blocks Michigan’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan judge is blocking the state’s two-week-old ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday. She says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration’s delay in implementing the ban undercut its position that emergency rules were needed.

Stephens also says there is evidence that if flavored vaping products are prohibited, adults will return to using more harmful combustible tobacco products.

The lawsuit was filed by vaping businesses that say they will go out of business due to the ban.

Whitmer has said the ban is necessary to combat an epidemic of teens vaping.

