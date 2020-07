Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge has ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Trump.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from prison by 2 p.m. on Friday.

Cohen sued the government earlier this week, saying he was ordered back to prison on July 9 because he was writing a book to be released before the November presidential election.

Hellerstein said he believes Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated by the decision.

