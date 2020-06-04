Judge rejects Ponzi king Madoff’s bid for early release

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits federal court in Manhattan, in New York. Madoff asked a federal judge Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to grant him a “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence, saying he has terminal kidney failure and less than 18 months to live. (AP Photo/David Karp, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge has rejected Ponzi king Bernard Madoff’s bid for early release from his 150-year prison sentence.

Judge Denny Chin, who now sits on a federal appeals court, noted the continuing suffering of Madoff’s victims as he rejected on Thursday the financier’s request to be freed because he has less than a year and a half to live.

Chin said he intended for Madoff to die behind bars when he sentenced him in 2009 and nothing has happened since then to change his mind.

Madoff, now 82, pleaded guilty to fraud charges 11 years ago. He admitted cheating thousands of victims out of $17.5 billion.