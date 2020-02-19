Breaking News
Jury back for second day of deliberations in Weinstein trial

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein talks to reporters as he arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in a rape trial that could send Harvey Weinstein to prison for the rest of his life.

The panel of seven men and five women had lots of questions Tuesday as they started weighing charges in the closely watched #MeToo case.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

Weinstein’s lawyers contend the acts were consensual.

