JUST IN: BRPD names officers shot on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the names of two officers shot over the weekend.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

Courtesy: BRPD

Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.

Courtesy: BRPD

Lieutenant Glenn Hutto Junior died from gunshot injuries Sunday at a shooting on Conrad Ave. in North Baton Rouge.

Hutto was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Corporal Derrick Maglone was also shot during the incident and is now recovering from injuries in a local hospital.

Maglone is a 7-year police veteran.

Ronnie Kato is the accused shooter.

Kato was arrested after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the same address where the shooting occurred.

The suspect is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.