Kanye West files to appear on ballot in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – Rapper Kanye West has filed paperwork just ahead of the deadline to appear on the presidential ballot in Louisiana in November.

The Advocate reports that West’s filing Friday lists himself as a candidate for “The Birthday Party” along with his running mate Michelle Tidball. Including West, at least 11 third-party or independent presidential candidates filed to appear on the Louisiana ballot by Friday’s deadline.

West’s campaign has struggled to meet deadlines to make it onto the ballot in several other states, including Wisconsin. Critics contend West’s last-minute run and the apparent GOP support it’s received is a ploy to swipe votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

