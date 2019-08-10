Keep your kids safe in extreme heat

WJTV- It could be tough to think when it gets hot outside, but American Medical Response of Mississippi says parents should always double check their cars for kids. The heat inside of vehicles can reach deadly temperatures fast.
Jim Pollard with AMR tells us that even if we aren’t sweating, a child’s body is more susceptible to the heat. Pollard said, “It doesn’t take long at all. Bottom line is, never, under any circumstances leave a child in the car. Even with the windows cracked. With the air conditioner on, that is not sufficient protection.”
AMR suggests keeping items like a teddy bear in your front seat as a reminder that a child is in the car.