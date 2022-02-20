LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette mother wrote a brutally honest obituary for her 22-year-old son who died of a drug overdose last week.

Hunter Lee Clemons passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 after a long battle with addiction.

His mother, Christy Couvillier, had no doubt she would put the circumstances of her son’s death in his obituary.

“Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times. We know the pain of his suffering. We know the pain of our own suffering as his family, and we know there are hundreds of other people here in our community suffering as addicts or as loved ones to them.” Couvillier said.

Hunter, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida grew up in Lafayette and first overdosed at age 19 on heroin laced with fentanyl, the obit stated.

“On life support for four days before he woke up and after being released from the hospital completed drug rehab and started a new life back in Jacksonville.”

Despite his ongoing struggles, he remained kind, funny, charismatic, selfless, loyal, and always tried to find the positive in any situation, his obit said.





A carefree 22-year-old, Hunter worked and in his free time he loved fishing, his family said.

He was was found mid morning February 10 face down in his bed.

Hunter’s mom now wants it to be perfectly clear how her son’s life came to such an untimely end.

“Speaking the truths (no matter the circumstances) surrounding the epidemic of drug use may be the difference between life and death for someone. In honor of Hunter’s life, we ask that truth be spread in regards to this epidemic and awareness be raised.”

She said Hunter started to use again without her knowledge and that morning took a pill when he got up for work, started to not feel well, dropped his lunch on the floor and went to sleep face down in his bed, and never woke up

His roommate found him several hours later, she said.

“Even if you’re just someone who is a social drug user, it just takes one time. If you’re not gonna stop using, you have got to start testing your drugs and save your life until you are ready to get clean. ” Couvillier said.

Hunter leaves behind his mother, her husband, his father Curt, his sisters Ashlynn and Brooklyn, his brother Elijah, his grandparents, many aunts, uncles and other relatives and the recovering members of Lafayette and Jacksonville.