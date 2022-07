LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a bullet was fired into a patient’s window at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.

According to police, the incident happened on July 22, 2022 at about 11:40 p.m. The hospital is located at 1514 Vernon Road.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.