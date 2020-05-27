Larry Kramer, playwright and AIDS activist, dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) – Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, has died. He was 84.

Bill Goldstein, a writer who was working on a biography of Kramer, confirms Kramer’s death to The Associated Press.

Kramer, who wrote “The Normal Heart” for the stage, the screenplay for the film “Women in Love” and founded the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, or ACT UP, was best known for his public fight to secure medical treatment, acceptance and civil rights for people with AIDS.