Lawmakers react to classified UFO briefing

MYSTERY WIRE — Several U.S. House lawmakers received the first known briefing on the upcoming UAP/UFO briefing due to Congress by June 25.

On Wednesday morning, officials from the United States Navy and the FBI gave a classified briefing for members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation (C3).

After the briefing the New York Post reported on several comments from the lawmakers as they left the secure room used for the briefing.

“We’re looking forward to having a public hearing at some point,” said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). “I mean, there’s some national security concerns that we want to take into consideration.”

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “It was an interesting briefing. I did learn things that were certainly new to me. But I think I’m going to leave it at that.”

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said, “The stigma is gone. Now that’s as big a change in policy as I’ve witnessed about this issue in my lifetime. So the fact that they are taking this sort of thing seriously for the first time, I think, is important.”

However, Rep. Quigley then said, “If I had to predict how the public will react to this, one word would be disappointing.”

Peter Welch (D-VT) gave a similar assessment saying, “I’m not on the edge of my seat.”

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) told the Post she felt the briefing was important. “You know it’s always about our safety and security — our national security is number one — and so that’s really the area where we really focused on this morning.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said, “We take the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena seriously to the extent that we’re dealing with the safety and security of US military personnel or the national security interests of the United States, so we want to know what we’re dealing with.”

“I think it’s important to understand that there are legitimate questions involving the safety and security of our personnel, and in our operations and in our sensitive activities, and we all know that there’s [a] proliferation of technologies out there,” Rep. Maloney added. “We need to understand the space a little bit better.”

Mystery Wire has reached out to the offices of each member of the C3 committee and will add comments to this story as needed.

