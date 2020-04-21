Breaking News
Life Tabernacle parishioners hold impromptu support rally outside jail

Parishioners of the Life Tabernacle church held an impromptu vigil outside East Baton Rouge Parish jail after Pastor Tony Spell was arrested Tuesday morning.

A warrant was issued for Spell after investigators say a Sunday incident involving a protester was caught on camera.

Spell was already facing six misdemeanors after he hosted church services for several hundred parishioners, disobeying Governor John Bel Edward’s “stay at home” orders which were issued to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

