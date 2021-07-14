List: 2021’s most and least stressed cities

Depressed female professional in panic holding head in hands in front of laptop. Businesswoman frustrated by bad new at office desk.

(NewsNation Now) — Stressed out? The city you live in may have something to do with it. Wallethub determined the cities across the country where Americans cope the best with stress, calculating everything from divorce rates, poverty rates to weekly work hours.

WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. They weighed four key dimensions including: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

The top five places most stressed cities are:

Cleveland, Ohio Detriot, MI New Orleans, LA Baltimore, MD Newark, NJ

Cleveland had the highest divorce rate measured out of all cities as well as a high poverty rate and the lowest average hours of sleep per night.

The least stressed cities (ranked 178 to 182) were:

Columbia, MD

Nashua, NH

Madison, WI

Fremont, CA

South Burlington, VT

South Burlington had the highest average hours of sleep per night as well as the lowest number of adults in poor health.

Deidre Bowen, associate professor at Seattle University’s School of Law, said listing the things that are causing stress and developing a plan are good ways to manage stress. She also stressed to seek help for things you cannot control.

“Do not be afraid to ask for help from a wide array of sources,” Bowen said. “For an immediate sense of relief, do a few minutes of exercise–even if it means doing jumping jacks in your bedroom for one minute or going for a walk around the block, or doing deep yoga breathing for thirty seconds.”

To see where your city ranks, go to Wallethub’s website.