TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to offload approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades on Thursday.

Officials said the drugs were seized in multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Together, the cocaine and marijuana are worth approximately $1.06 billion, the Coast Guard said.

The agency is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the seizure at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

