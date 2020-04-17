Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Livingston County rising star gets honored with award from an international organization

National

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Visit Livingston County, MI Facebook Page

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Amelia Ritter was named one of 30 future leaders in the destination organization industry.

Ritter is part of the 2020 Destinations International’s 30 Under 30 recipients. Destinations International has almost 6,000 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in 13 countries.

Amelia is the Digital Marketing and Content Manager at the Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We are extremely proud of Amelia for being named in this prestigious group of young professionals. Amelia is talented, creative and absolutely dedicated to marketing Livingston County as a destination at the highest level,” said Mary Robinson, Executive Director of Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The 30 individuals, 30 years of age and under, will have the opportunity to engage in professional
development opportunities.

“In these times, more than ever, it’s important to support and build the next generation of leaders and Amelia embodies that spirit in her work with the bureau,” said Pam McConeghy, Chair of Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories