Locals react to Vice President Pence’s visit to Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Locals gathered along Schooley Avenue in Exeter to show support for Vice President Mike Pence.

Ppeople cheered as the motorcade rolled in just after 4 p.m. for the vice president’s event called “Workers for Trump”. Locals Eyewitness News talked to say the message hits home.

Veronica Young says she’s a blue collar worker and her husband works in manufacturing. She says it’s important to keep the workforce going strong.

She says Vice President Pence’s visit sends a strong message to small town Pennsylvania.

“I just think it’s great they come out to small town America and it’s not always the huge bigger cities where we kind of feel left out. I just think it’s great that they’re representing us by coming here,” Young said.

We’ll bring you more local reaction from both Trump and Biden supporters and have more on Vice President Pence’s visit later on Eyewitness News