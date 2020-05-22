Loughlin, Giannulli plead in college scam but await fate

(AP) – “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme.

But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Friday at the famous couple’s video hearing that he will decide whether to accept or reject the plea deal after further consideration of the presentencing report.

Loughlin hopes that under a plea deal reached with prosecutors, she can spend two months in prison. Giannulli is proposing to serve five months. The famous couple appeared on separate video screens.