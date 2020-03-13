Louisiana governor delays primary, closes schools over coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s governor plans to move the state’s April 4 presidential primary to June and has closed public schools as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcements Friday. Public schools will be shuttered until April 13. Edwards also has banned gatherings of more than 250 people through that time.

The decision comes as governments across the world are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. There are more than 30 people who have tested positive in Louisiana. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough.