Louisiana man killed inside garbage truck compactor

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A local man was found dead inside the mechanical portion of a garbage truck on Tuesday, January 11.

Jermaine Watts, 42 sought refuge in a commercial dumpster and fell asleep.

Watts was killed when “the contents of the dumpster were loaded into a garbage truck equipped with a mechanical compactor, it appears Watts suffered fatal injuries when the compactor was activated,” according to the Hammond Police Department.

Investigators think Watts was probably trying to get away from the cold weather by staying in the dumpster.

At this point in the investigation, foul play has been ruled out and the cause of death is still to be determined by the coroner’s office.