Louisiana State Police arrest trooper on child porn charge

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge.

State police spokesman, Lt. Nick Manale, says 41-year-old Jason Boyet has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest on one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles. Special agents began an investigation after learning a suspect, later identified as Boyet, was producing and distributing pornographic images on a web-based application.

Boyet is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.