Man accused of killing missing wife is in critical condition

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife, is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn. A dispatcher from the Farmington police said, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, officers had responded to Dulos’ home and he was later transported to the hospital. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say a Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife was hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a vehicle inside his garage.

Fotis Dulos was found Tuesday when officers went to his house in Farmington because he was late for a bond hearing in the murder case. Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie says he is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dulos has denied any involvement in the killing his wife, Jennifer Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in May. She is presumed dead.