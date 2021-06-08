Man accused of murder in Guam is arrested in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man wanted for murder and attempted murder in Guam was arrested in Panama City Beach Monday.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said they arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore, at a home in the 4300 block of Bay Point Drive.

“Moore is the suspect in an ongoing investigation by the Guam Police Department for murder, attempted murder, and unlawful flight to avoid Prosecution from their agency on two separate cases,” investigators wrote in a news release. “Moore’s apprehension was the culmination of a week-long coordinated effort by the United States Marshals Service (USMS), Guam Police, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to locate Moore on these charges.”

Moore was then transported by the USMS to Tallahassee to await extradition back to Guam.