Man arrested in death of 13-year-old girl dragged for miles by stolen car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Kansas have identified a man accused in the death of a 13-year-old girl who was dragged by a stolen car Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Palmer, 34, was arrested and faces a felony murder charge.

Just after 12 p.m., the Wichita Police Department responded to calls of a gray Ford Escape dragging a girl.

Police say the investigation revealed the 13-year-old girl was sitting behind the driver’s seat in her family’s car, which was parked at a restaurant.

Her family was inside the restaurant getting food, according to police.

Palmer is accused of getting into the driver’s seat and fleeing in the vehicle. The teen attempted to get out of the car while it was moving, police said, but she got caught in the seatbelt on the outside of the vehicle and ended up being dragged for several miles.

Someone saw the incident, called 911 and followed the vehicle. Police say Palmer later stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

“This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “WPD sends its thoughts and prayers to family, friends, and others affected by this tragic incident.”

Palmer has previously been convicted of multiple felony crimes. The investigation is ongoing.