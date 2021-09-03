Man attacked by shark off Louisiana coast

LOUISIANA (WJTV) – Leaders with the Coast Guard announced an injured crew member was medevaced from a fishing vessel after a shark attack. The incident happened early Friday morning about 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call after midnight from crew members aboard the fishing vessel Moon Glow stating a 64-year-old male crew member had been attacked by a shark. He had a severe leg injury.

According to crew members, the victim was untangling fishing nets from the propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark. They do not know the size or the species of the shark.

Crew members aboard the Moon Glow applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center New Orleans. He was listed in critical condition.

