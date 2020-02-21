Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train

National
Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Christian listens as the judge reads out the verdict. February 21, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of fatally stabbing two men who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train has been convicted of murder.

The verdict against Jeremy Christian came Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the 2017 attack.

The racial undertones of the stabbings shook Portland, which prides itself on its liberal and progressive reputation but also grapples with a racist past. Christian’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense and felt threatened by two of the victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories